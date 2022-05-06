Videography survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi is all set to begin on Friday.

The mosque has been covered with boards.

The issue is sensitive as the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque has already decided to oppose the decision of the local court.

S.M. Yasin, joint secretary of Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid Managing Committee, had said that no one will be allowed to enter the mosque.

Some reports stated that the Muslim side has said that the videography should be restricted to the premises of Kashi Vishwanath temple, and no “non-believer” will be allowed to enter the mosque.

The inspection will begin around 3 p.m. with continued resistance. The committee office bearers have, however, assured that they will oppose the survey in a “peaceful manner”.

The district administration has been trying to convince the Intejamiya committee.

In the Shringar Gauri worship case, the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had on April 26, ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Shringar Gauri temple in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and before May 10.

The court had said that besides the advocate commissioner and parties, one associate can remain present during the proceedings.

Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar will conduct a survey and inspection in the afternoon. Yadav is the advocate of the petitioners, including Rakhi Singh and four others.

The case was filed on April 18, 2021 by Delhi-based Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others demanding permission for daily worship and performing rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

They had also sought to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.

