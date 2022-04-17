INDIA

Videos of people brandishing swords in Shobha Yatra goes viral

Several videos of the Shobha Yatra procession in northwest Delhi which later culminated into violent clashes between two groups have gone viral on social media.

In some of the videos, people, dipped in the religious fervour, can be seen brandishing swords and guns while the procession was moving forward. It was still unclear exactly where the video was shot.

However, according to some reports, the video was of the same place which later turned into a battlefield and resulted in severe communal clashes.

Pertinent to mention here that, IANS could not independently check the veracity of the said videos.

So far, the Delhi Police has arrested a total of 20 people and apprehended 2 juveniles.

Of the 20 arrestees — 15 belong to the minority community.

