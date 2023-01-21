INDIA

Videos sharing BBC documentary on YouTube & Tweets sharing its links blocked

NewsWire
0
0

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued directions for blocking of multiple YouTube videos which published the first episode of the BBC Documentary “India: The Modi Question”.

As per informed sources, orders were also issued to Twitter for blocking of over 50 tweets containing the links of the concerned YouTube videos.

The directions were reportedly issued by Secretary, Information and Broadcasting on Friday using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021. Both YouTube and Twitter have complied with the directions, the sources said.

The documentary produced by British Broadcasting Corporation, UK’s Public Broadcaster, has been earlier called by External Affairs Ministry as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects colonial mindset. While it was not made available in India by BBC in India, some YouTube channels appear to have uploaded it to promote an anti-India agenda.

It is reported that YouTube has also been instructed to block the video if it is again uploaded on its platform. Twitter has also been directed to identify and block the tweets containing the link to the video on other platforms.

Reliable sources have confirmed that senior officials of multiple Ministries, including MEA, MHA and MIB, examined the documentary and found it to be an attempt to cast aspersions on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India, sow divisions among various Indian communities, and make unsubstantiated allegations regarding actions of foreign Governments in India. The documentary was accordingly found to be undermining sovereignty and integrity of India, and having the potential to adversely impact India’s friendly relations with foreign States as also public order within the country.

20230121-164202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CCTV footage of K’taka flyover accident emerges, car driver suspected of...

    Film frat shows its political colour ahead of Bengal polls

    Manushi Chhillar bags beauty endorsement

    Andhra Covid tally crosses 11K again, 64 new deaths