Videos depicting attack on Bihar migrant workers in Tamil Nadu are false, state Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said on Thursday, adding that police would take immediate action against those who were spreading such videos.

“Someone in Bihar has posted a false and mischievous video that migrant workers were attacked. The videos showing attack on two labourers are both false. The two incidents occurred much earlier and the clash wasn’t between migrant workers and locals in Tiruppur and Coimbatore,” he said.

“All are twisted and made to appear like Biharis are attacked. However law and order is maintained very well in the state and immediate action will be taken against those spreading false news.”

There were two attacks on migrant North Indian labourers recently, one in Tiruupur on January 14 and the second one in Coimbatore on February 14.

The first incident was between migrant labourers and local people at a garment factory in Tiruppur and the second one was on the issue of food at a private engineering college canteen in Coimbatore. Both were settled with the intervention of local people and police.

The Tamil Nadu DGP has issued a statement following Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressing concern over the safety of workers from his state in Tamil Nadu.

Nitish Kumar, in a tweet, said: “I have come to know from newspapers about the attack taking place on people from Bihar who are working in Tamil Nadu. I have directed Chief Secretary and DGP to get in touch with their respective counterparts in Tamil Nadu and ensure safety and security of labourers from Bihar staying there.”

The BJP has also raised the issue in the Bihar Assembly on Thursday and targeted Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

BJP Bihar state chief Sanjay Jaiswal said: “The killing of labourers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu is a cause of concern and condemnation. What is more disappointing is the fact Tejashwi Yadav went to participate in the birthday celebration of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and congratulated him… Tejashwi Yadav should apologise to the people of Bihar for going to a state which is encouraging hatred for people of Bihar.”

