Videotex International on Monday announced it has become the strategic original design manufacturer (ODM) partner of the webOS (operating system) Hub, with manufacturing webOS Hub 2.0 in the country.

Videotex has already onboarded over 15 leading smart TV brands, which includes Lloyd, BPL, Hyundai, Akai, Vise, Daiwa, Compaq and others, for manufacturing TVs operated with webOS Hub.

“Following the success of webOS Hub 1.0, we are excited to transition to webOS Hub 2.0, which is smarter, and interactive and provides users with an advanced Smart TV experience,” said Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex.

The company said that webOS Hub 2.0 includes more personalisation options and new features such as bezel-less designs, magic remote, universal control, Bluetooth 2-way and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The company will manufacture webOS Hub 2.0 TVs, ranging in size from 32 to 75 inches.

This development, Bajaj said, will also strengthen the company’s position as a market leader in India, “giving its partners more reasons to choose Videotex as a manufacturer over other brands when considering ‘Make in India’ Smart TVs.”

Videotex has manufactured over half a million webOS Hub operated TVs at its high-end facility in Greater Noida, which has a production capacity of more than 1.4 million TVs per year.

It is being expanded with a new unit, which has a production capacity of more than 1.8 million TVs per year, for a total manufacturing capacity of 3.2 million.

Videotex has R&D facilities in both India and China.

“At LG, we are committed to refining and expanding our webOS Hub ecosystem, which continues to introduce more and more consumers to the unparalleled user experience of LG webOS Hub,” said Chris Jo, Senior Vice President, Head of LGE HE Platform Biz Division.

webOS Hub comes with ThinQ AI, the artificial intelligence technology that allows users to control the TV through their voice & also other ThinQ-enabled IoT devices.

The TV comes with a magic remote with direct hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Quick Access, a Click wheel, and other features.

The remote can also be a universal controller for other devices, such as soundbars, AV receivers, and others. The LG ThinQ app also allows users to control their TVs from their smartphones.

20221107-122003