TV actress Vidhi Pandya refers to the ongoing track in the show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ and how it raises the issue of independence of a woman in the society.

Vidhi, who essays the role of Soumya on the show says: “Watching Soumya’s character finally making professional headway, after receiving so much flak from her own family and husband, has been quite a rejuvenating process.”

In the latest track of the show, Soumya submits her concept to the production house who respond to her positively and request her to write for them often. But when she shares this news with her husband Armaan (Vijayendra Kumeria), he expresses his disapproval. According to him she has gone against his patriarchal beliefs by doing this.

The actress adds more on the ongoing episode and the way she connects with her on-screen role.

“It reminds me of my own struggling days, and how every small professional achievement also felt like a big win. Being independent, both financially and personally, feels so liberating that I can completely resonate with Soumya’s current mindset.”

Vidhi emphasises her role in the show inspires women to be independent.

“It is quite inspiring to see her bask in her glory and feel proud of being Soumya Verma before being Mrs Armaan Oberoi. Although ups and downs are what keep the story going, I hope that the storyline remains positive here on,” she concludes.

‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

