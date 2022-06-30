Actor Vidhi Pandya is currently seen in the role of Soumya in ‘Mose Chal Kiye Jaye’ and the actor shares that unlike her peers she has no problems playing the role of a mother on TV despite her young age.

Vidhi feels that the TV scene has changed in the last few years and actors don’t have to worry as much about getting typecast into specific types of roles.

As reported by TOI, Vidhi said, “A few years ago, this used to be the norm that if an actress played a mother, then she would be offered only mommy roles. But now if it is the story of a young girl’s journey and it progresses, then the mother’s part is woven well in the story. So, I have no problems playing a mom.”

Several TV shows tend to focus on the “damsel in distress” routine for women but she feels happy that her character in her show has a different narrative.

Speaking about it, Vidhi added, “There was a period when Soumya gets married and plays this bechari bahu. That was, in a way, to show the viewers how even today parents coax their daughters to compromise and become the bahu that a typical family may want. But moving on, my track will change and she will again turn into a strong woman as she was portrayed in the beginning. TV shows have this ‘bechari bahu’ type of characters because audiences like to watch them. But that’s slowly changing. We are all working hard to give something new to audiences.”

Speaking about her personal life, Vidhi said that she was happy that she could balance her work as well as her personal life. She adds that she feels so glad because she can carve time out to spend with her family.

She said, “We shoot for 24 days in a month, so I do get time for other projects and also to manage to be with my family.”