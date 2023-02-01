ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Social drama television show ‘Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha’ is set to return with its second season starring social media influencer Vidhi Yadav and actor Ashish Kapoor.

Premised on the hardships of a woman defying patriarchal norms and societal barriers, the upcoming show depicts Bhoomi’s journey, who wants to lead an artist’s life, but is compelled to marry a Thakur under the archaic practice of molkki (buying brides).

Marking the television debut of popular social media influencer Vidhi Yadav (essaying the role of Bhoomi) and starring Ashish Kapoor (in the role of a Thakur named Suraj Singh).

Talking about her television debut, Vidhi says “The first season of ‘Molkki’ was path-breaking and I am honoured to take forward Bhoomi’s journey in the second season. She is a simple and ambitious girl from Warikabad who wears her heart on her sleeves.”

Excited about essaying the role of Suraj Singh, Ashish says, “It is a wonderful opportunity to be part of the second instalment of ‘Molkki’, a show that enjoyed a successful run in its first season. I am thrilled to essay the role of Suraj Singh, a nobleman who lives by his principles and cares about the welfare of the underprivileged.”

“What makes this show special for me is its depiction of the tradition of buying a bride, while highlighting the strength of those who fight against it. I am eager to bring Suraj’s story to life on the screen and hope audience will shower us with their love and support.”

The Colors show also stars Vivan Mudgal, Shahab Khan, Ankit Vyas, Piyali Munshi, and Bhavya Sachdeva among others.

