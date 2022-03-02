ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Vidisha Srivastava all set to replace Nehha Pendse in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’

By NewsWire
‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatien’ actress Vidisha Srivastava has joined the cast of sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ as Anita Bhabi. She has replaced Nehha Pendse in the show.

Vidisha says: “I am thrilled to take on this huge mandate and, most importantly, share the screen with the accomplished and talented actors Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Shubhangi Atre. I am grateful to Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli ji for believing in my abilities and giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

Talking about Anita Bhabi’s character, Vidisha says: “It is never easy to portray an iconic character as the audience tends to have a certain affinity to the actor and the character. But I am ready to embrace this responsibility wholeheartedly. Anita Bhabi is contemporary and ‘today’s woman’. She has a mind of her own and is quite bold.”

“She stands up for what she believes in and never gets bogged down easily. And, of course, she is quite glamorous and has oodles of oomph,” concludes the ‘Meri Gudiya’ actress.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on & TV.

