Perhaps to reinforce its election tag word ‘Vidiyala’ or dawn, the DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday announced floating of a special purpose vehicle-Vidiyal Housing Private Ltd- to build housing for workers of Tata Electronics Private Ltd.

The DMK party as part of its election campaign had the slogan “Stalin than vararu, vidiyal thara poraru” which meant Stalin is coming, will give the dawn.

On Tuesday, state Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced the construction of housing for workers of Tata Electronics in Krishnagiri district at an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.

The housing project will be done by a special purpose vehicle Vidiyal Housing floated by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management CorporationA (TNIFMC) and TEPL.

He said Tata Electronics will be making components for mobile phones.

In order to attract investments in hydrogen production, Tamil Nadu government will soon come out with a Hydrogen Energy Policy, said Thennarasu.

According to him, the government is focussed on reducing the climate change impact and in order to encourage production of various kinds of hydrogen – green, blue hydrogen- the state will come out with a Hydrogen Energy Policy.

Thennarasu also said the government will also come out with an Ethanol Policy 2022 to attract investments in ethanol production which in turn would increase the income of the cane farmers and also reduce pollution and the fuel bill for the country.

As regards the textiles sector, he said the government will announce additional incentives for production of industrial textiles, he said.

Thennarasu said state government undertaking State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu will set up a 3,000 acre industrial park in Krishnagiri district at an outlay of Rs 1,800 crore.

The other major announcements made by him are:

-Construction of mini-Tidel parks for IT and ITES sector in Thanjavur and Ooty;

-Setting up of Rs.7 crore commercial complex and food court in Sriperumbudur industrial estate in public- private- participation mode;

-Building truck terminals at couple of SIPCOT industrial estates;

– Construction of multi-product industrial park in Kancheepuram by TIDCO and DLF at an outlay of Rs.500 crore;

-Conduct study for identification of dedicated freight corridor and super fast rail route;

-TIDCO to set up of common facility centre for small units in the aerospace and defence sector in Coimbatore partnering with Tata Technologies and

-Setting up of logistics terminal in Coimbatore at an outlay of Rs.500 crore by TIDCO.

