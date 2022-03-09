Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer ‘Jalsa’ trailer dropped!

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s film Jalsa has been released by Prime and it keeps up the intensity and expectations set since the news about the movie first broke.

‘Jalsa stars Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah and the tagline for the show is ‘One truth that becomes everyone’s secret’. With that intriguing tagline and an intense trailer Prime Video is keeping excitement levels high for this movie which will premiere on Amazon Prime on March 18, 2022.

The trailer is fast paced, intense and thrilling and showcases the reiterates the bucket loads of acting talent that both Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah have in abundance.

Watch it here:

Jalsa has been directed by Suresh Triveni, who is known for movies like Jalsa and Tumhari Sulu. The movie has been co-produced by T-Series (Bhushan and Kishan Kumar), Suresh Triveni , Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma of Abundantia Entertainment.

Besides Shefali and Vidya, the movie has a supremely talented cast of actors including Rohini Hattangadi, Manav Kaul, Vidhatri Bandi, Shafeen Patel, Iqbal Khan, Surya Kasibhatla and Shrikant Mohan Yadav.

In the film, Vidya Balan is playing the role of ‘Maya’ a popular journalist and Shefali is playing the role of ‘Ruksana’ who works at Maya’s house as a cook. The movie addresses the dangerous situations when common folks get embroiled between the dark and sinister nexus of police and media houses. ‘Jalsa’ is director Suresh Triveni’s second film collaboration with Vidya Balan. The two have worked together in the 2017 slice of life film ‘Tumhari Sulu’.