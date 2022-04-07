Vidya Balan is busy as a bee. After enthralling her audience with her intense performance in the recently digitally released movie ‘Jalsa’, the ‘Dirty Picture’ actress is all geared up for her big screen release, ‘Lovers’ in which she will share screen space with Ileana D’Cruz Pratik Gandhi and ‘Never Have I Ever’ actor, Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Vidya also has another project lined up, an Anu Menon directorial murder mystery which also stars veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

Now, as per latest reports, Vidya Balan has agreed to one more project. This time it is for a movie that will be directed by ‘Mimi’ and ‘Luka Chuppi’ director Laxman Utekar and will be produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. The movie, tentatively titled ‘Waiting Room’ for now will be a woman-centric movie which will be set against the backdrop of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

It is reported that with this project Vidya will be exploring a whole new genre and it will be unlike other pandemic-based movies made so far in the country. The makers promise that the movie will offer audiences a thrilling experience through a storyline that will be wildly relatable with a high emotional quotient backed by some powerful performances.

Vidya is said to have signed the movie contract and will start shooting for this, as soon as she completes Anu Menon’s murder mystery drama.

This movie will mark Vidya Balan’s first collaboration with Utekar and Vijan. Dinesh Vijan has in the past expressed his desire to work with Vidya but somehow things never worked out but it looks like his wish will soon come true.

The director, Utekar, has reportedly already started recce for the movie and is also finalising the rest of the cast of the movie. ‘Waiting Room’ is scheduled to go on the floors in June 2022.

Meanwhile the director-producer duo has completed the production for the Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer social comedy. The movie shows a young couple who want to break away from their extended family and how they use the Government’s ‘Pradhan Mantri Away Yojana’ to make their own home forms the main plot of the story. This movie is scheduled to release towards the end of 2022.