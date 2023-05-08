ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery ‘Neeyat’ to release on July 7

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan’s upcoming murder mystery ‘Neeyat’, directed by Anu Menon is all set to release on July 7.

The film has been produced by Prime Video and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment. It also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series ‘Killing Eve’.’Neeyat’ has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

‘Neeyat’ narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her successful stint on digital with three super hit films that premiered on Prime Video.

The producers released a teaser poster of the movie that gives the audiences their first sneak peek, into the world of Neeyat. The film will release across the world on July 7.

