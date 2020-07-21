Vidya Balan virtually launches first song of ‘Shakuntala Devi’ with 5000 schoolkids

MActress Vidya Balan has virtually launched the song, Pass nahi toh fail nahi, from her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi. Around 5,000 students from over 100 cities participated in the virtual event.
In addition to participating in the song launch, the school children also took part in a fun interactive session with Vidya, who is essaying the role of the late math wizard Shakuntala Devi, known as the ‘human computer’ for her incredible ability to solve complex mathematical problems within minutes.
Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the peppy song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The lyrics of the song has been penned by Vayu.
“I am very excited to launch the first song of ‘Shakuntala Devi’ the movie, with 5000 students of DAV schools and colleges, from over 100 cities! Aptly titled ‘Pass nahi toh fail nahi’, this song is really close to my heart as it brings out an interesting way to interact with numbers, and tries to drive away math phobia that many experience in a fun and peppy way,” said Vidya.
“It felt incredible to share the platform with young minds over a fun and exciting virtual session. (It was) A different yet amazing experience as we embrace the new normal. I really hope that the audience will continue to shower love and praise on this song as much as they appreciated the trailer,” she added.
Directed by Anu Menon, “Shakuntala Devi” also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. It is set to stream on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.