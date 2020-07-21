Vidya Balan virtually launches first song of ‘Shakuntala Devi’ with 5000 schoolkids

MActress Vidya Balan has virtually launched the song, Pass nahi toh fail nahi, from her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi. Around 5,000 students from over 100 cities participated in the virtual event.

In addition to participating in the song launch, the school children also took part in a fun interactive session with Vidya, who is essaying the role of the late math wizard Shakuntala Devi, known as the ‘human computer’ for her incredible ability to solve complex mathematical problems within minutes.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the peppy song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The lyrics of the song has been penned by Vayu.