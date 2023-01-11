Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently shared a reel on Instagram in which she can be seen enacting Angoori Bhabhi’s dailogue from the show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’.

Vidya captioned it: ‘Angrezi ek sensuous bhaasha”. Shubhangi expressed her excitement over it and also wished to get a chance to work with Vidya.

Angoori, played by Shubhangi Atre, in the show, shared: “I saw this reel as soon as I woke up. I was very happy and excited. Sometimes, there are some reels on such trending audios which we both have made and I feel that we have similar choices when it comes to this.”

“I was waiting to see what she will make now. But today I heard my own voice in her reels and I was super excited. She has done such great work and I hope to work with her some day. I want to thank her and I loved it, ‘aap sahi pakde hai’.”

Producer Binaiferr Kohli also added that getting positive response and attention for the content you are creating always gives a special feeling and the way Vidya shared a reel is like an honour for her.

“When I noticed Vidya Balan’s reel on ‘Bhabiji’, I felt good. It’s an honour when one gets appreciation for the good content we are making. The reach of the show is phenomenal. I am grateful to audiences for the love and yes, I am thankful to my most loved Vidya for making such a reel,” she added.

