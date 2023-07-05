INDIA

Vidya plays ‘not so classic detective’ in classic murder mystery ‘Neeyat’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who is gearing up for her theatrical release ‘Neeyat’, has shed light on her character in the film, saying that she is unlike any other detective, in fact not a classic detective.

In the film, which stars an ensemble starcast, Vidya plays the role of Mira Rao, a CBI officer, who investigates the suicide of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor) and breaks the news to his family, assembled for a gala, saying it’s rather a murder and not a suicide.

Talking about her part in the film, Vidya told the media, “Mira Rao is not a classic detective in a classic murder mystery. She has her own quirks and a very different perspective to things”.

Ram, her co-actor, even compared her character to ‘Sherlock Holmes’. The actress also shared that the ensemble cast had the time of their lives shooting for the film and the energy was truly insane on the sets so much so that the film’s director Anu Menon had to regularly intervene to keep them quiet like a “class monitor” and focus on the narrative.

“We had a great time on the sets owing to such an amazing cast. Anu had to literally scream ‘QUIET!’ while we were shooting”, the actress added.

‘Neeyat’ lands in theatres on July 7.

2023070534238

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SSB arrests two intruders including NZ national from India-Nepal Border

    Religious Conversion: Shia cleric raise questions over arrests

    Patna HC rejects Bihar govt’s plea for early hearing in caste-based...

    India logs 15,981 new Covid cases, 166 deaths