Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who is gearing up for her theatrical release ‘Neeyat’, has shed light on her character in the film, saying that she is unlike any other detective, in fact not a classic detective.

In the film, which stars an ensemble starcast, Vidya plays the role of Mira Rao, a CBI officer, who investigates the suicide of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor) and breaks the news to his family, assembled for a gala, saying it’s rather a murder and not a suicide.

Talking about her part in the film, Vidya told the media, “Mira Rao is not a classic detective in a classic murder mystery. She has her own quirks and a very different perspective to things”.

Ram, her co-actor, even compared her character to ‘Sherlock Holmes’. The actress also shared that the ensemble cast had the time of their lives shooting for the film and the energy was truly insane on the sets so much so that the film’s director Anu Menon had to regularly intervene to keep them quiet like a “class monitor” and focus on the narrative.

“We had a great time on the sets owing to such an amazing cast. Anu had to literally scream ‘QUIET!’ while we were shooting”, the actress added.

‘Neeyat’ lands in theatres on July 7.

