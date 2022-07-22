VidyaGyan, a leadership academy for economically underprivileged, meritorious students from rural Uttar Pradesh, announced on Friday that the batch graduating from the school this year has achieved stellar results in their Class 12 board examinations.

According to an official release, a total of 187 students appeared for the examinations and achieved the school average of 92 per cent.

Kanika, a student of Humanities, emerged as the school topper at the Bulandshahr campus with 98.8 per cent marks.

From VidyaGyan Sitapur, Sushant Jaiswal scored the highest marks with 98.2 per cent.

Earlier this year, three girl students from the school secured admission at leading international universities with full scholarships. These include Muskan Ansari at Babson College, US, Anshika Patel at Washington & Lee University, US and Gunjan Mangat at University of New York, Abu Dhabi Campus.

Every year, VidyaGyan handpicks approximately 200 rural toppers from among 2,50,000 students to apply to study at the school from across the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

These children come from families with an annual income of less than Rs one lakh per annum. The Academy focuses on all-round development of the students and invests in several programmes in curricular and co-curricular activities for the same.

Today VidyaGyan alumni are making their mark across various fields. Students have been placed in major global organisations in both India and the US, including companies like Amazon, Coal India, Byju’s and BNP Paribas.

