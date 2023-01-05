In consonance with the Vidyanjali Yojana launched by the Centre in 2016 to strengthen schools through community and private sector involvement, the Southern Command of the Indian Army will launch an extensive outreach programme with selected schools in south India.

This initiative is the fourth in a series of events planned in the run-up to the 75th Army Day parade to be organised in Bengaluru on January 15.

In continuation with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence, 75 schools have been selected wherein voluntary activities have been planned on Friday (January 6).

Students and faculty members of 30 Army Public Schools will reach out to the nominated schools and carry out a wide range of activities, including medical camps by Army doctors, yoga and physical education classes, sports competitions etc.

The occasion will also be utilised to enhance the awareness level for the Army Day parade, which will be held for the first time in southern India at Bengaluru on January 15.

The outreach programme to be launched on Friday will continue throughout the year and will assist in bolstering the quality of education, infrastructure and amenities in the selected schools, besides showcasing Indian Army’s commitment towards nation building.

20230105-220805