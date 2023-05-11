ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vidyut dedicates opening credits to his fans fondly called ‘Jammalions’ in ‘IB 71’

This would be a first as Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is gearing up for the release of ‘IB 71’, has dedicated the film to his fans and has given them credits on the opening slate of the film.

The film begins with a heartening note by the actor, who took a moment to express his appreciation to his loyal fan base, fondly known as the Jammwalians.

Addressing this, he said, “I stand here today, humbled and immensely grateful to all the Jammwalians out there who have stood by my side and supported me unconditionally. Your love and encouragement have been the driving force behind my passion for cinema. Without you, none of this would be possible. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Directed by the National-Award winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, ‘IB 71’ tells the story of the Ganga hijack of 1971, which helped India gain a strategic advantage over Pakistan.

‘IB 71’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa.

The film is produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed, and co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. The film is directed by national award winner Sankalp Reddy with the story by Aditya Shastri and the screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP.

It is slated for a theatrical release on May 12.

