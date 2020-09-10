Vidyut Jammwal calls martial artiste Michael Jai White the ‘spiritual gangster’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has revealed why he calls popular American actor-martial artiste Michael Jai White the spiritual gangster.

Vidyut has kicked off his chat show “X-Rayed By Vidyut” to shed light on the lives of martial artistes and fighters. In the latest episode, Vidyut takes viewers through why he thinks a true fighter is somebody who has fought in real life.

In episode three of the segment, he virtually sits from across Michael, known for films like “Spawn”, “Undisputed II: Last Man Standing” and “Never Back Down”.

Michael shared: “Bodhidharma went to the Shaolin Temple. It was the education I had when I used to go to China. And I was like who is this man depicted who’s teaching the Shaolin monks. This brown man. I’m like wow this is absolute history. He’s the father of Buddhism and he brought it there. That’s tremendous.”

They also touched upon the history of fighting and how its story was told in ancient times.

Vidyut said: “Our ancestors had no city boy training, they fought monstrosities in the wilderness. After they did that, they would describe to their family how they tussled with the tiger and this storytelling has evolved into cinema that action actors are part of now.”

“I call Michael the spiritual gangster. For someone who is so big, he is quite fast. He is a real fighter and I’m so happy to have chatted with someone who studies and reveres Bodhidharma,” he added.

