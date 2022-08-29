ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vidyut Jammwal dedicates poem to India’s Asia Cup victory

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has shared a video poem dedicating it to the victory of Team India in Sunday’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan in which Hardik Pandya hit three boundaries and a six in the last two overs at Dubai International Stadium.

The actor wrote, playing on the words of the title of his recent film:

“Jab Khuda Ho Haafiz / zindagi ke khel mein / taiyaar hain hum

Jab Khuda ho Haafiz / kabhi na rukein tere kadam

Jab Khuda ho Haafiz / Poore ho saare sapne

Jab Khuda ho Haafiz / Lehraye jhanda desh ka apne!

Andhere par hoti hai ujaale ki jeet hamesha

Iss baar bhi jeentengey / chaahe deni pade Agni Pariksha!

He ended the video with a shout out to Rohit Sharma and his Men in Blue: “Team India, I love you and I know that you guys are all ready to go get the Asia Cup for us. So, go rule the game guys.”

On the work front, Vidyut’s latest movie, ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha,’ which had an unimpressive run on the big screen, is going to start streaming on ZEE5 from September 2.

Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2’ is the sequel to the 2020 film ‘Khuda Haafiz’. It has Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha and Dibyendu Bhattacharya playing the lead roles.

