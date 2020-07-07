Vidyut Jammwal: Friendship is the only cement that holds the world together

With their next film “Yaara” scheduled for a July 30 release, to mark World Friendship Day, actors Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra are excited.

Talking about how he values friendship in life, Vidyut said: “Friendship is the only cement that holds the world together. ‘Yaara’ is a story of friends growing up together and their journeys.”

Amit added: “The film is extremely close to my heart. It gives a new meaning and outlook to what describes a bond between friends. The characters are really living their true self in the movie and everyone is free-spirited. This unforgettable story about friendship will definitely trigger a lot of emotions. All of us shared a great bond on the set, which translates naturally on screen.”

“Gully Boy” famed Vijay Varma mentioned: “It is a story of four notorious criminals and time will test their friendship. That’s how the narrative of the film is shaped. The timing with Friendship Day is perfect!”

The story of the Tigmanshu Dhulia film is set in North India, shows the rise and fall of a group of four friends who rustle operations across the Indo-Nepal border.

Sharing her experience of working with Dhulia, Shruti said: “Tigmanshu sir has been a fantastic guiding force throughout. This is a tale that will take you on an emotional ride. That’s what friendship is all about, isn’t it? The ups and downs. ‘Yaara’ beautifully portrays all aspects of friendship by wrapping the narrative in a bundle of history. The time will test their friendship and my character will be a catalyst to it.”

“Yaara” is a remake of the French film ‘Gang Story’, and it releases on Zee5.