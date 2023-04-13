ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vidyut Jammwal raises the fitness bar with new calisthenics tricks

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal redefined fitness goals as he flaunted calisthenics in a video on social media, leaving many stunned.

Vidyut, who is currently busy shooting for his next ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa’ took to Instagram, where he shared a video performing calisthenics, an exercises that doesn’t rely on anything but body weight.

In the clip, the actor is seen in grey loose pants and is shirt less as he showcases his perfectly chiselled body and washboard abs. He then, with the help of metal poles, performed the stunt.

“My newest stunt double,” he captioned the video, which in just hours of posting received over 616,000 views.

Fans could not stop gushing at the picture.

One wrote: “It is very hot in Mumbai stop killing us with this hotness.”

“Naam hi kaafi hai yeh ehsaas dilaane ke liye ki there is no body double in his movies,” said another.

A user said that there is nothing impossible for Vidyut.

“You are a Commando, a one man army. Aapko kisi ki zaroorat nahi.”

One user gave a ‘Pushpa’ spin said: “Vidyut naam sunke light samjha kya. Fire hai main.”

On the work front, Vidyut will next be seen in ‘IB71’, which revolves around a two- front war between Indian intelligence agencies and the Pakistani establishment. The film is directed by Sankalp Reddy.

He will also be seen in ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’ directed by Aditya Datt. The film follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports.

