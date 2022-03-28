Vidyut Jammwal is India’s out and out action hero. He is known for this unreal action sequences and so far, every movie he has done has been from the action thriller genre. Now, it seems he is branching out into biopic territory with ‘Sher Singh Raana’.

This biopic will be directed by Shree Narrayan Singh and produced by Vinod Bhanushali. Vidyut Jammwal is all set to play the titular role and the movie is the real-life story of Sher Singh Raana, a Rajput who took on the dangerous task of bringing back India’s pride – the ashes of Prithviraj Chauhan.

The man in question, Sher Singh Raana was a young man who broke out of Tihar’s high security prison, not using brawns but brains.

Here is the announcement:

Excited about joining the cast, Vidyut said, “Sher Singh Raana marks my first biopic. I think destiny connected the dots when the role of the fearless Sher Singh Raana came to me. I look forward to working with Vinod Bhanushali and Shree Narrayan Singh.”

While talking about casting for the movie, the director, Shree Narrayan Singh said, “When you hear tales of Sher Singh Raana you know that his life and his experiences were filled with adventure and intrigue. While Vidyut has conquered the action space, in this film we see him take on a character he has never attempted before. It is about this man whose sole focus was to do something for his nation.”

The producer of the movie, Vinod Bhanushali said that the movie will shed light on a story that made quite the stir a few years ago. He also said that with this movie, the audience will get to see Vidyut in a never-before-seen character and he is excited about the gripping vision that director Shree Narrayan Singh will bring to the big screen.

No other details about the movie have been announced yet.