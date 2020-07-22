Vidyut Jammwal’s talk show to feature action icon Scott Adkins

After chatting up Thai superstar Tony Jaa on the connection between Hanuman, Ganesha and martial arts, action hero Vidyut Jammwal will interact with actor-martial artiste Scott Adkins in the second episode of his talk show.

The two action stars will be seen in episode two of Vidyut’s “X-Rayed By Vidyut”. They will discuss martial arts, action films and their inspirations among other things.

“I admire Scott for his commitment to the action genre and Taekwondo. He is the only living star to have worked with most of the legends of the action world. Apart from martial arts, he trains in a great number of things and it’s amazing that he keeps up with all of these disciplines,” Vidyut said.