Vidyut pauses shooting for ‘Crakk’ to pose for pics with third gender fans

Action star Vidyut Jammwal paused the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Crakk – Jeetega toh Jiyega’ to make people from the third gender community feel special on the set.

The actor was seen posing for pictures and chatting with the people from the third gender community visiting the sets. In a video, Vidyut was also seen hugging and getting blessed by them.

This is not the first time Vidyut, a people’s person, is seen making someone feel special. Just last month, the action star was seen bringing a big smile to a building security guard’s face after posing for a picture with him.

He was seen holding the phone as the security guard smiles as they get ready to take a picture.

On the work front, Vidyut’s next ‘Crakk – Jeetega toh Jiyega’ is an adrenaline rushing extreme sports film, directed by Aditya Dutt, is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan.

