Vienna Open: Dimitrov beats Monteiro in opening round

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov snapped a three-match losing streak on Tuesday when he cruised past Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the Vienna Open, here.

The Bulgarian arrived at the ATP 500 event off the back of disappointing opening-round exits on home soil in Sofia and in Stockholm. However, he produced a strong serving performance against Monteiro to earn his 22nd tour-level win of the season.

Dimitrov fired 10 aces, won 86 percent (30/35) of his first-serve points and did not face a break point to reach the second round after 75 minutes. The 31-year-old, who is making his fifth appearance in Vienna, will next play third seed Andrey Rublev.

In other action, Daniel Evans rallied from 2-5 in the second set to overcome German Oscar Otte 6-4, 7-6(3).

The Briton has fond memories in Vienna, having advanced to the semifinals on debut in 2020. The 32-year-old will next meet Karen Khachanov.

