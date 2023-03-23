HEALTH

Vietnam aims to end malaria with more funding

NewsWire
0
0

With more than 450 malaria patients including one death as of 2022, Vietnam has set the target to eliminate the disease with increasing funding and human resources, local media reported on Thursday.

A total of 42 out of 63 provinces and cities across the country have been recognized to be malaria-free, Xinhua news agency quoted local newspaper Vietnam News as saying.

However, more than 6.8 million people are still living in malaria-endemic areas, mainly in Lai Chau, Binh Phuoc and some other provinces, the newspaper reported, citing the National Institute of Malaria-Parasitology-Entomology.

The disease is still circulating in Vietnam due to drug-resistant malaria, population mobility, chemical-resistant mosquitoes, and low investment in malaria prevention and control, the institute said.

The country’s health ministry said that it continues to promote professional activities and interventions in malaria hotspots, as well as to maintain surveillance to prevent malaria from returning.

According to experts, it is necessary to strengthen policy advocacy to ensure funding for activities and benefits for health workers, enhance research and apply new and effective techniques and technology in disease prevention, detection and treatment.

In 1991, malaria spread and became serious throughout the country with more than 1 million patients, 4,646 deaths and 144 outbreaks.

The country has recorded no malaria epidemic as of 2022.

20230323-150205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indonesia to import oxygen tanks to fight 2nd wave

    N.Korea again on Covid alert as cases rise in S.Korea, China

    Centre has increased Delhi’s oxygen quota: Kejriwal

    86 districts in Andhra, 52 in MP affected by fluoride