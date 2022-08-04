National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has started altering its flight routes to avoid airspace near the Taiwan Strait while China conducts military drills, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“Since August 4, in order to ensure operation and flight safety, Vietnam Airlines will adjust flight routes between Vietnam and north-east Asia, including: Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, between Vietnam and the US to avoid flying over some areas near the island of Taiwan,” dpa news agency quoted the statement as saying.

It is anticipated that at least 36 flight routes operated by Vietnam Airlines will be affected.

China is currently carrying out live-fire military drills in six coastal areas around Taiwan following Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Vietnam’s Aviation Authority asked Vietnam Airlines to avoid flying in areas near Taiwan while China conducts military exercises.

Chinese authorities sent an official notice asking airlines operating in Asia to avoid flying near Taiwan.

