WORLD

Vietnam expects retail sales to increase by 2.5 times by 2025

NewsWire
0
0

Vietnam expects its retail sales to expand by 2.5 times to around $350 billion by 2025, local media reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The Vietnamese retail market, currently worth $142 billion, has an untapped potential due to economic and population growth, reports Xinhua news agency.

Vietnam’s population is going to reach 100 million soon in April, marking it as the 15th most populous country in the world.

A population of 100 million would mean a sizable domestic market, and possibilities to attract more foreign direct investment, said the UN Population Fund.

Over the next decade, 36 million more may join Vietnam’s consumer class who spend at least $11 a day, according to a 2021 report by consulting group McKinsey, noting that the Southeast Asian nation’s consumer class would grow rapidly from 10 per cent of the population in 2000 to 75 per cent by 2030.

Vietnam’s total goods retail sales and consumer service revenues increased 19.8 per cent year on year to approximately 5,679.9 trillion Vietnamese dong ($239 billion) in 2022, higher than an official target of just 8 per cent and the previous year’s growth of 10.15 per cent, according to the General Statistics Office.

HSBC analysts saw multinational corporations in Asia looking for ways to make new investments in both retail and manufacturing sectors in Vietnam including semiconductors, electronics, mobile components, plastic, renewable energy, and logistics industries.

Thai retail conglomerate Central Group has recently announced an additional investment of $1.45 billion to expand its selling platform in Vietnam.

The retailer sees its operations in the country making the largest contribution of about 22 per cent of the group’s total sales, said its country chief executive.

Vietnam’s economic growth is backed by public investment, exports, domestic consumption and foreign direct investment.

Companies with investments from foreign firms account for about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the country’s total exports and 25 per cent of domestic investment, according to government data.

Vietnam’s economy grew 8.02 per cent last year, exceeding the average of 7.1 per cent from 2016 to 2019, mainly due to a rebound in domestic consumption following Covid-19 and solid performance in export-oriented manufacturing, said the World Bank.

20230327-142603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google launches early access to its AI chatbot Bard

    Prices of food, daily necessities estimated to be spiking in N.Korea

    Women’s World Cup: Positivity with which Yastika started gave a lot...

    Mexico’s central bank hikes interest rate again