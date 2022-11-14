Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has met with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz here, with both sides agreeing on major directions to promote comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders on Sunday agreed to strengthen the exchange of delegations at all levels, and continue to effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Vietnam news agency.

Regarding economic and trade ties, the two leaders encouraged agencies and businesses of the two countries to continue to fully implement the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

Chinh hoped Germany’s top legislature could soon ratify the European Union-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, and encouraged German firms to make stronger investment in Vietnam in digital transformation, renewable energy and strategic infrastructure.

The two sides also agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in other fields, including science, technology, defence, security, health, education, vocational training and labor, and agreed to jointly address global challenges such as food security and climate change.

Right before and during Scholz’s official visit to Vietnam on November 13-14, relevant agencies of the two countries signed three cooperation documents on defense, energy transition, and labor and vocational training.

