Vietnam reported 49,124 new Covid-19 cases, down 5,871 cases, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections logged in 61 localities nationwide were all domestically transmitted, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 4,037 new cases on Wednesday, followed by the central Nghe An province with 2,302 and the northern Phu Tho province with 2,257.

On Wednesday, health authorities also documented 9,300 Covid-19 cases detected earlier in the northern Quang Ninh province.

The infections brought the total tally to 9,980,464 with 42,712 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 8,277,563 Covid-19 patients, or 83 per cent of the infections have so far recovered.

More than 207.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 190 million shots on people aged 18 years and above, said the Ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Wednesday, it has registered more than 9.97 million locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the Health Ministry.

