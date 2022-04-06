HEALTHWORLD

Vietnam logs 49,124 new Covid-19 cases, nearly 10mn in total

NewsWire
0
0

Vietnam reported 49,124 new Covid-19 cases, down 5,871 cases, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections logged in 61 localities nationwide were all domestically transmitted, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 4,037 new cases on Wednesday, followed by the central Nghe An province with 2,302 and the northern Phu Tho province with 2,257.

On Wednesday, health authorities also documented 9,300 Covid-19 cases detected earlier in the northern Quang Ninh province.

The infections brought the total tally to 9,980,464 with 42,712 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 8,277,563 Covid-19 patients, or 83 per cent of the infections have so far recovered.

More than 207.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 190 million shots on people aged 18 years and above, said the Ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Wednesday, it has registered more than 9.97 million locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the Health Ministry.

20220407-034746

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram Covid recovery rate 98.14%: Official

    Moderna to supply 3 bn doses of Covid-19 vaccines in 2022

    Portugal vaccinates 85% of its population against Covid

    Extra gasifiers to be procured for Madurai crematoriums