Vietnam logs 69,128 new Covid-19 cases, total tops 3mn

By NewsWire
The total Covid-19 cases in Vietnam surpassed the grim milestone of three million cases on Thursday to reach 3,041,506, with 39,884 deaths from the virus, said its Ministry of Health.

In the past 24 hours, the country registered 69,128 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily number since the onset of the pandemic, surging 8,773 cases from Wednesday.

The new infections, logged in 62 localities nationwide, included 69,119 domestically transmitted and nine imported, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 8,864 cases reported on Thursday, followed by northern Bac Giang province with 4,171 cases, and northern Hai Duong province with 2,948 cases.

Nationwide, as many as 2,339,784 Covid-19 patients, or 77 per cent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Around 192.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 175.9 million vaccine shots on people aged 18 years and above, said the Ministry.

20220225-055803

