Vietnam is gearing up for tourist season. Vacation spots all over the world are re-inventing themselves to attract more tourists after the lean period faced by all due to the pandemic and global lockdown owing to rising COVID cases.

Vietnam too has a new impressive tourist attraction – one more glass bottomed bridge, this one, though is touted to be the longest in the world boasting a length of 2,000 sq. ft. It is reportedly suspended nearly 500 ft. off the ground.

The bridge has been named the Bach Long Bridge – which means “the white dragon” and it connects two mountains while hanging over a beautifully lush green valley located in the country’s Son La Province.

This white pedestrian bridge is supposedly made from French-produced tempered glass, of three layers and has a thickness of 40mm. The bridge can reportedly support up to 450 people at a time.

The Bach Long Bridge apparently surpasses China’s 526-metre-long bridge in Guangdong. However, this claim is yet to be verified by the Guinness World Records team who are scheduled to visit this bridge sometime this month.

With this new addition, Vietnam has three glass bottomed bridges. The company that made the bridge reportedly tested its tenacity by riding heavy trucks on the bridge.

But to ensure safety of tourists, it is said that the foot traffic will be moving in one only direction at a time.

The bridge has been made in an attempt to boost Vietnam’s tourism sector, which came to a near standstill in the last two years. Vietnam has only just opened its borders to international tourists and relaxed their Covid related restrictions in Mid-March this year.

After two years, the country has also resumed 15 days of visa free travel for around 13 countries. Vietnam is also expecting an influx of tourists as they are all set to host the Southeast Asian games in a fortnight from now. the south east Asian games will see over ten thousand athletes from south east Asian countries who are all set to participate in the event that happens once every two years.