Police in southern Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh city have busted a drug-trafficking ring, seizing more than 11 kg of drugs, state media reported.

The police directed relevant authorities to crack down on a drug trafficking ring led by a 45-year-old woman, who is a resident of Ho Chi Minh city’s District 1 on November 5, state media reported on Tuesday.

They searched seven venues in Ho Chi Minh city and the southern Dong Nai province, seizing a total of 29 cakes of heroin weighing more than 10 kg, 30 gram of ketamine and 23 gram of ecstasy, according to the report.

On November 6, border guard and police forces of northern Vietnam’s Nam Dinh province arrested two people red-handed with 12,000 pills of synthetic drugs, the state media reported.

The two drug traffickers, aged 18 and 45, are residents of the northern province of Son La. They confessed that they were hired to transport the drugs from Son La to Nam Dinh for 80 million Vietnamese dong (nearly $3,200) in return, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Vietnamese law, those convicted of smuggling more than 600 gram of heroin or more than 2.5 kg of methamphetamine are punishable by death.

