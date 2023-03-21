HEALTH

Vietnam raises dengue alert

NewsWire
0
0

Vietnam has raised concerns over the spread of dengue fever after the Health Ministry recorded a jump in the number of cases, local media reported on Tuesday.

The number of dengue fever cases in Vietnam in the first two months this year have more than doubled compared to the same period last year, said the Ministry, with most infections recorded in the southern and central provinces, reports Xinhua news agency.

The mosquito-borne disease is an annual problem in the Southeast Asian country which recorded 361,813 cases and 133 deaths last year.

The Ministry has issued a warning to local authorities, relevant agencies and healthcare facilities to closely monitor the situation and promptly take preventive measures so that they will proactively prepare resources for severe cases amid a possible spreading dengue outbreak.

Dengue causes flu-like symptoms, and severe forms of it can result in internal bleeding.

There is no specific treatment and no vaccine available yet.

The breeding grounds for the disease are often found in water tanks and waste bins.

Unsanitary conditions, warmer weather and heavy rain help the spreading of the infection.

20230321-144004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 200 mn mark

    BA.2 will quietly replace Omicron: Australian scientists

    Cuba drops below 1,000 new daily Covid-19 cases

    BBMP orders reservation of beds at pvt hospitals for Covid patients