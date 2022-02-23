Vietnam reopens int’l air routes

As part of efforts to resume socio-economic activities, Vietnam has reopened air routes to 20 countries and regions, compared to 28 in the 2019 winter flight schedule before the Covid-19 pandemic, a transport official said.

The resumed routes included those to Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States, Xinhua news agency quoted Tran Bao Ngoc, director of the Transportation Department, as saying on Tuesday.

Eight destinations to which air routes haven’t been resumed consist of Brunei, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Finland, Italy, and Switzerland.

There are currently 370 international flights from or to Vietnam per week each way, compared to a high of 4,185 in the 2019 winter flight schedule, the transport official said.

Meanwhile, six local carriers, namely Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines, and Vasco, are operating 56 domestic air routes with 2,570 flights per week each way, down two routes and 217 flights from the pre-pandemic schedule in 2019.

Road and railway transport has basically returned to normal, but the passenger traffic hasn’t recovered due to concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic, Ngoc added.

Vietnamese aviation authorities have officially lifted all restrictions on the frequency of international flights since February 15, marking the first time after two years the network returned to normal operation.

The government is working over a plan to fully reopen its border for international tourists starting March 15.

