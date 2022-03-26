HEALTHWORLD

Vietnam reports 103,126 new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam reported 103,126 new Covid-19 cases, down 5,853 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new infections reported on Saturday, logged in 63 localities nationwide, included 103,124 domestically transmitted and two imported, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 9,623 new cases on Saturday, followed by the northern Phu Tho province with 4,679 and the central Nghe An province with 4,362.

On Saturday, health authorities also documented 55,179 Covid-19 cases detected earlier in the northern Nam Dinh province.

The infections brought the country’s total tally to 8,919,557, with 42,258 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 5,166,117 Covid-19 patients, or 58 per cent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 204.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 187.7 million jabs on people aged 18 years and above, said the Ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Saturday, it has registered more than 8.9 million locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, the Ministry added.

