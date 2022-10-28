HEALTH

Vietnam reports 260,000 dengue cases, 102 deaths

Vietnam has reported about 260,000 cases of dengue fever infections and 102 deaths so far this year, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

The number of infections and fatalities grew nearly five times from the same period in 2021, the Ministry said, adding that “major outbreaks” are likely to occur in many provinces and cities in November and December, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ho Chi Minh City is still the hotspot with nearly 70,000 cases and 29 deaths.

The capital Hanoi has seen more than 8,000 cases with 12 deaths.

Besides dengue, Vietnam has also witnessed the complicated developments of other diseases recently.

In the northern Bac Kan province, more than 700 primary school students have come down with a mysterious flu, and among them, an eight-year-old child has died.

Among seven samples sent for testing, five came back positive with the influenza B strain, while the others came back negative.

In Hanoi, there is an increase in infections of some diseases including 1,543 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, 11 cases of tetanus and four cases of Japanese encephalitis.

