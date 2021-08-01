Vietnam recorded 8,620 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, including 8,597 locally transmitted and 23 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the total tally to 154,306, with at least 1,306 deaths, the ministry said.

Among the community cases, 4,052 were reported in the southern epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 2,179 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 569 in the southern Long An province, the Xinhua news agency reported.

As many as 43,157 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered, up 4,423 from Saturday, while 6.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Sunday, Vietnam has registered a total of 152,044 domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 150,474 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, the ministry said.

–IANS

int/rs