LIFESTYLEWORLD

Vietnam seeks to address surging school violence

NewsWire
0
0

School violence and bullying have emerged as a prevalent problem in Vietnam as teachers report increased levels of aggression and disobedience in the classroom, state media reported.

Nearly 1,600 violent incidents, mainly fights, are reported to occur in school premises or outside school gates each year, and one out of 11,000 students is expelled annually for getting involved in fights, according to the Ministry of Education and Training as quoted by the Vietnam News report on Friday.

Recent data by the Ministry of Public Security showed that more than 1,000 teenagers commit crimes monthly, and nearly 75 per cent of violent cases are linked to students, Xinhua news agency reported.

Le Thi Thanh Thuy, deputy head of the Faculty of Social Work under the Vietnam Youth Academy, associated the puberty stage with higher rates of violent behaviour.

Teens deal with a lot of stress and anger, which manifests in violence when they go through puberty, the expert said.

The problem is also connected to parental pressure, said Nguyen Tung Lam, vice-president of the Vietnam Psycho-Pedagogical Association, adding that parental pressure could make children act out violence, disrespect, lack of love and compassion, and even insensitivity.

Schools should have accessible reporting systems for early intervention and counsellors available to provide immediate support for students who are threatened or have experienced abuse, said Thanh Thuy.

Lawmakers should step up efforts to ensure students’ safety at school by pushing through laws on school violence prevention and control, said Dinh Cong Sy, deputy chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee on Culture and Education.

20230429-063603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shaheer Sheikh on shooting ‘Baarish ban jaana’ in Kashmir

    Celebrate Diwali in the most traditional backdrop

    Rock-and-roll this weekend in Mumbai

    Arjan Bajwa: It’s not number of films but milestones that matter