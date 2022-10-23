Vietnam recorded 158 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, down by 317 from Saturday, according to its Health Ministry.

This is the lowest number recorded in the country in nearly one year, said the Ministry, adding that all the new cases were locally transmitted, Xinhua news agency reported.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,496,987. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Sunday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,159.

As of Sunday, there were 31 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the Ministry.

Nationwide, 10,600,965 Covid-19 patients or more than 92 per cent of the total infections have recovered.

Nearly 261.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 221.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the Ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded Covid-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

20221023-202404