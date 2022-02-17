WORLD

Vietnam to resume int’l tourism from March 15

By NewsWire
0
14

The Vietnamese government has agreed to reopen the country’s borders for international tourism starting from March 15.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam gave the nod to a proposal by ministries on the time of reopening tourism in the context of safe and flexible adaptation to the Covid-19 pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dam requested competent authorities to urgently announce a detailed reopening plan for localities nationwide, as well as to propose visa issuance policy for international arrivals.

At a meeting held Tuesday, the tourism, health, foreign affairs and transport ministries proposed that the government resume the unilateral visa exemption policy for 13 countries and bilateral visa exemption regime for 88 countries and regions as prior to the pandemic.

Earlier, Vietnam decided to halt the visa exemption regime due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020.

According to the proposal, foreign tourists arriving in Vietnam will no longer need to book tour packages with designated travel agencies as per the ongoing vaccine passport trial program launched in November last year.

Nearly 9,000 foreign arrivals had been welcomed under the program as of February 10 this year.

Under the proposal, international tourists are also required to pay $30 per person on average to enjoy the insurance benefits worth $10,000 for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam.

The Southeast Asian country has removed all restrictions on the frequency of international flights starting Tuesday.

In 2021, it welcomed just about 157,300 international arrivals, plunging 95.9 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the country’s General Statistics Office.

20220217-094202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.