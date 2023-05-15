The mid-term session of the 13th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) opened in Hanoi on Monday.

Chaired by General Secretary of the CPVCC Nguyen Phu Trong, the session was scheduled to review the leadership of the 13th CPVCC’s Political Bureau and Secretariat and to conduct a vote of confidence on the members, reports Xinhua news agency.

The session is also set to roll out decisions on several issues of significance to the key political tasks of the 13th CPV (Communist Party of the Vietnam) Central Committee especially in the context of “rapid, complex and unpredictable” difficulties and challenges in both global and domestic environments.

In his remarks at the opening meeting, Trong stressed the importance of analyzing the external and domestic situations, which go with both opportunities and challenges further down the road, putting forth policies for national development during second half of the term.

The CPV session is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.

