WORLD

Vietnam’s central bank considers cutting policy rates further

NewsWire
0
0

Vietnam’s central bank is lining up its options in case it needs to ease monetary policy further to support the economy and help the country meet its economic growth target for the year, local newspaper reported on Friday.

“Given the US Federal Reserve seen slowing its rate-hike pace, improved bank liquidity, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will consider, based on the assessment of market conditions, lowering policy rates further,” SBV Governor Nguyen Thi Hong told a meeting with local authorities and businesses in the country’s southeastern region.

Vietnamese banks’ total lending rose 3.04 per cent as of the end of April from the end of last year and grew 9.92 per cent from a year ago, according to the central bank.

Banks are flush with cash but struggling to boost lending to individuals and businesses on worries about slowing growth tied to a slump in exports and construction, experts said.

The central bank’s governor also asked commercial lenders to cut operating costs and focus on lowering interest rates to support businesses. The call has been repeated by several senior officials after the central bank cut policy rates twice in March in an attempt to reduce the cost of funds for banks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vietnam’s economy in the first quarter grew 3.32 per cent, the second lowest quarter expansion rate since 2011, slowing from a growth of 5.92 per cent in late 2022 and 5.03 per cent in the first quarter last year, the General Statistics Office said.

Vietnam’s gross domestic product is expected to grow 6.5 per cent this year, slower than last year’s expansion of 8.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, inflation pressure is no longer as stressful as last year, Vietnam’s consumer price index in the first four months rose 3.84 per cent from a year, under the targeted annual inflation rate of 4.5 per cent, according to the statistics department.

20230512-161405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Russia wanted to send Ukrainians to concentration camps in Siberia’

    Apple’s upcoming AR headset reportedly delayed till 2023

    WhatsApp likely to roll out new drawing tool features

    BBL to finally introduce Decision Review System from this season