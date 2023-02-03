WORLD

Vietnam’s coffee festival to be held in March

NewsWire
0
0

Vietnam will host a coffee festival in the central highlands Dak Lak province, its largest coffee grower, from March 10 to March 14.

The Buon Ma Thuot coffee festival, to be held for the 8th time, will feature a range of events including a specialty coffee-making competition, a coffee culture exhibition, a conference on trade promotion in the coffee industry, and other cultural activities, Vietnam News Agency reported, citing the event’s organiser Dak Lak’s People’s Committee, as saying.

The festival, which will be held in Buon Ma Thuot city and other localities of Dak Lak, aims to promote the local coffee brand and develop Vietnam’s specialty coffee, with the target to turn the city into a global coffee center, said H’Yim Kdoh, vice chairperson of the provincial People’s Committee, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dak Lak has the largest farming area of around 210,000 hectares with an annual output of more than 520,000 tons. Its Buon Ma Thuot is home to some of the finest coffee in Vietnam, according to a report by Vietnam News Agency.

Coffee is Vietnam’s second biggest export product after rice. In 2022, the country exported 1.68 million tons of coffee, reaping $3.9 billion, local newspaper Tuoi Tre (Youth) reported.

20230204-024204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India to face Uzbekistan in Men’s World Team Chess semifinal

    US Justice Department closing in on Trump over Jan 6 events

    O’Sullivan seizes seventh title at Snooker Worlds

    Qatar changes national emblem, unveils new World Cup jersey