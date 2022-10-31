WORLD

Vietnam’s foreign trade up 14.1% on year in 10 months

Vietnam posted an estimated foreign trade value of $616.24 billion in the first 10 months of this year, up 14.1 per cent year on year, with a trade surplus of $9.4 billion, the General Statistics Office said on Monday.

Specifically, the export revenue stood at $312.82 billion, up 15.9 per cent, while the import revenue increased 12.2 per cent year on year to $303.42 billion, reports Xinhua news agency.

The US remained Vietnam’s biggest importer with turnovers of $93.4 billion, and China was its largest exporter with turnovers of $100.7 billion over the period, according to the office.

