WORLD

Vietnam’s GDP growth slows as global demand weighs on exports

NewsWire
0
0

Vietnam’s economy in the first quarter grew at the second lowest rate in the past 12 years as weakening global demand weighed on exports, official data showed on Wednesday.

The growth of gross domestic product was 3.32 per cent in the January-March period, down from 5.92 per cent in the fourth quarter and 5.03 per cent in the first quarter last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said.

Processing and manufacturing, with a 35.47-per cent weight of the basket, dipped 0.4 per cent from a year earlier, while services, the largest category, rose 6.79 per cent and agriculture gained 2.52 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted the Office as saying.

“The economy in the first quarter has achieved positive developments despite global uncertainties,” GSO head Nguyen Thi Huong said.

Seafood exports plunged 29 per cent from a year earlier to $1.78 billion in the quarter, while exports of smartphone, among the largest export earners for the country, fell 15 per cent to $13 billion, the GSO said.

Overall, Vietnam’s exports in the first quarter dipped 11.9 per cent from a year earlier to $79.2 billion, compared with an annual expansion of 12.9 per cent in the same period last year.

Vietnam’s GDP growth, facing headwinds from a global slowdown, is expected to slow to 6.3 per cent in 2023, according to the World Bank, after a strong rebound last year when the economy grew 8.02 per cent backed by strong domestic consumption and export-oriented manufacturing.

20230329-151204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum to mark grandfather’s death anniversary

    Ukrainian leader, European Council Prez meet to discuss cooperation

    Putin has moved stockpiles of blood to the frontline

    Suryakumar Yadav overtakes Babar Azam to close in on top T20I...