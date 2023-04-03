WORLD

Vietnam’s manufacturing PMI falls back into contraction in March

NewsWire
0
0

Vietnam’s manufacturing sector slipped back into contraction in March as new orders continued to fall, according to a report released by S&P Global Market Intelligence on Monday.

The S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 47.7 in March from last month’s reading at 51.2, falling back below the 50-point level separating expansion from contraction, reports Xinhua news agency.

Overall new orders were down for the fourth time in the past five months due to “relatively subdued demand”, while new business from overseas markets dipped for the first time in three months.

The decline in new work led to falls in manufacturing output and staffing levels, said the report.

Amid signs of inflation pressures easing at the end of the first quarter, raw material prices rose at the slowest pace since last October, making companies increase their charges at the softest pace in a third straight month of rises, the report found.

However, the renewed falls in March will hopefully be just a temporary problem as firms remain confident about demand improvements and stable market conditions in the year ahead with some even pointing to business expansion plans, according to Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is forecasting a rise in Vietnam’s industrial production of 6.6 per cent in 2023.

The PMI index measures the activity level of purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion on a monthly basis in the sector, and a reading below implies contraction.

20230403-144604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One student dead in US high school shooting

    5.0-magnitude quake jolts Japan

    Brazilian President discharged from hospital

    Israeli tank crosses ‘technical fence’ along Lebanon border